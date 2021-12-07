Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 4,708 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems makes up approximately 4.0% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $22,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.3% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 78,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 126,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 138.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

SPR stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.91. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

