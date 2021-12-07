Concorde Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,431 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

