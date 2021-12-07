Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s Largest Position

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.7% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $386.20 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.59 and a 200-day moving average of $367.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

