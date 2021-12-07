Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $6.50 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 2.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,923,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,661,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,558,000 after acquiring an additional 466,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN stock opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.