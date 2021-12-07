Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of MSCI worth $32,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock traded up $27.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $635.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,516. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $593.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,457 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

