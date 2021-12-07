iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stake Lessened by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after acquiring an additional 257,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,482,000 after acquiring an additional 199,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,471,000 after acquiring an additional 512,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 89,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.41. 14,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,962. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $90.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.22.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

