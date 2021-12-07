Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,489,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,140 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.82% of Otis Worldwide worth $287,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 44,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 172.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $86.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,286. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

