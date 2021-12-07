Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 254,843 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 254,843 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.39% of First Republic Bank worth $128,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 184,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $216.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $128.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.