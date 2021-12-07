Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 20,521 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises 2.3% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $227,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

JKHY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.23. 4,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,479. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

