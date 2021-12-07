Sarasin & Partners LLP Invests $2.53 Million in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,642 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.90.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $11.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.65 and its 200 day moving average is $250.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 0.73. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.09 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,364 shares of company stock worth $20,734,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

