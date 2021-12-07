The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The GDL Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE GDL opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $66,440.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $32,283.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GDL Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29,740 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The GDL Fund were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

