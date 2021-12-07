Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $4.36 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Americold Realty Trust worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. 4,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,614. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

