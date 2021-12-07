iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Sold by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBF. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 147,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.43. 63,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,335. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.49 and a one year high of $126.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.43.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

