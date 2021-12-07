The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

DIS stock opened at $150.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $273.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

