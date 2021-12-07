Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,733.71.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,879.99 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,941.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,794.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,630.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.65 by $5.04. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.