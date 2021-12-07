First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.45. 3,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $180,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

