Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBRIY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

