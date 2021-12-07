Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million.Computer Task Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.180 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTG remained flat at $$8.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. 17,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,844. The stock has a market cap of $124.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

