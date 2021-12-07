Lake Point Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for 12.5% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $27,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 771.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMMD traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.73. 28,123 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

