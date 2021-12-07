Star Group (SGU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

SGU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Star Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Group during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Star Group by 146.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Star Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

