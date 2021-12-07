Brokerages Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target at $23.78

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.78.

AGTI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

AGTI stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $476,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,236 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,950,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

