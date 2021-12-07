Aldebaran Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 1.1% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.60. 4,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.86. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.