General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.4% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $199.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.28. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

