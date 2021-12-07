Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

IBDRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. 113,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,674. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.