TFG Advisers LLC Buys 199 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 424.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

NYSE:CNI traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.25. 52,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,349. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average of $115.79. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

