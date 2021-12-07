Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $14.79 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,133,686,000 after purchasing an additional 188,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,706,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $730,455,000 after purchasing an additional 197,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

