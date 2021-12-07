Caspian Price Hits $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $342,815.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

