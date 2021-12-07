Cubiex (CBIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,019.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Cubiex has a market cap of $195,895.80 and approximately $1,019.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cubiex has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00058773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.72 or 0.08449324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,669.06 or 0.99999299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00077121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars.

