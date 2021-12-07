AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.51.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

