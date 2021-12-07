Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 1,049 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after purchasing an additional 282,536 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

