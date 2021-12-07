Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 57,813 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,813 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 100.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of WRE opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.71%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

