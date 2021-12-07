Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 1.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,488,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

VSGX traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. 5,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.82. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $57.28 and a 12-month high of $65.88.

