Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 49,442 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,442 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBCT. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

PBCT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,716. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

