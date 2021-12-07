Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 90,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

NYSE BMY opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

