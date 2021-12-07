Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $199.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.65. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.30 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.19.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

