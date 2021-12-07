First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.1% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,813,000 after buying an additional 290,092 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 171,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 296,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after buying an additional 158,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,686. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

