Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,223 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 296,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 96,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $56.93. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.