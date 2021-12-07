JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $260,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 302,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,932,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69.

