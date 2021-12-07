MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $495.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.12.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $429.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,555 shares of company stock worth $30,699,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

