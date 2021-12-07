Morgan Stanley Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $525.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $429.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $506.41 and a 200-day moving average of $424.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total transaction of $1,463,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $5,802,469.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock worth $30,699,509. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in MongoDB by 10.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in MongoDB by 24.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 62.1% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 76.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

