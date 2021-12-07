Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th. DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

WRTBY remained flat at $$2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.