LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.3% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.