$0.49 EPS Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.56. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Regions Financial by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,313 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,610,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,272,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,674. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

