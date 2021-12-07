First American Trust FSB Sells 1,273 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,249,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,016,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $175.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $138.45 and a one year high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.93 and its 200 day moving average is $174.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

