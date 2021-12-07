Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 66,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 497.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $22.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.78. 44,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,107. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of -141.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 805,567 shares of company stock worth $272,543,001 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

