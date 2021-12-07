Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $693 million-$703 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.89 million.Novanta also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.670 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NOVT traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.57. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,067. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $115.58 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.08.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Novanta were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

