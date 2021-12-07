Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,105 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILCG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $69.59. 135,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,318. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

