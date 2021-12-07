Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $722,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 32.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.48. 9,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.67. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.29.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

