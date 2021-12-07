Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

KRE stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 175,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,991,248. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $75.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.78.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

