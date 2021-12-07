Analysts Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. HealthStream reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 96,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.74 million, a P/E ratio of 107.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86.

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HealthStream by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in HealthStream by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in HealthStream by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

